Know about the detailed security arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner Sanjib Panda has reviewed the security arrangements for the PM Modi’s visit to Odisha on March 5. 43 section police force will be deployed from the airport to the Governor’s house.

According to reports, six DCPs and additional DCPs will be on security duty. As many as ten ACPs, 19 Inspectors, 69 SIs and ASIs will be in charge of security.

Similarly, there will be 56 constables and 11 havildars have been deployed for traffic control. 50 armed policemen will be on security duty outside the airport.



The security has been tightened ahead of the PM Modi visit to Odisha which is scheduled to happen on March 5, 2024. According to reliable reports, the Police DG reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the PM's visit to Odisha.

After reaching Bhubaneswar he will be taken to Jajpur by helicopter for the same security has been tightened. The SPG team reached and checked the security arrangements. Inspector General of Police, Central IG Ashish Singh, SP Jajpur are in charge of security. The security parade will be rehearsed tomorrow.

Reports say that, he will visit Chandikhol in Jajpur district and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the Rs 19,600 crore project. The Projects shall be related to oil, gas, railways, road transport, national highways and nuclear power. A few will be inaugurated and the foundation stone of few others will be laid.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw may attend the official event. Later the PM will address the grand public meeting. Ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha, security has been tightened at the venue.

12 Platoon Police Force will be deployed. The airport and the palace have been kept in a high security zone. A temporary helipad has been made.

