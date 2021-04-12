Pipili By-poll: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik campaigns for party candidate on VC

By WCE 5
Naveen Patnaik campaign for Pipili

Pipili: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik started campaign for party candidate Rudra Maharathy for Pipili By-poll on virtual mode on Monday. The party showed women power today in the campaign today.

As per reports, large number of women took part in the virtual rally from their respective panchayats.

Naveen Patnaik appealed women to take part in the election. He also assured that he will take care of all round development of Pipili and Delang in his speech.

Also read: Pre-Poll Violence In Pipili Assembly Segment

Arrangements had been made in three places of Pipili, namely Patasahanipur, Dandamukundapur and Kumareswar and three places of Delang like Badaankula, Range and Singhabramhapur for the virtual meeting. Senior leaders were present at the meeting venues. Many women were seen taking part in the meeting to listen to the party supremo’s address through video conferencing.

It is to be noted that there are only  four days left for Pipili bypoll. After two days, election campaign will come to an end. In the meanwhile many leaders as well as people’s representatives have reached the constituency for campaigning.

You might also like
State

Hurry Up! Online Application For Over 2300 Government Posts Begins, Apply Soon

State

Odisha: Commissinerate Police arrests MBA educated man for fraud through OLX

State

Result for BSE conducted Language Test in Odia, 2021 published: Check Details here

State

Covid 19: Restrictions put on entry/ exit of passengers at Bhubaneswar Railway…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.