Pipili: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik started campaign for party candidate Rudra Maharathy for Pipili By-poll on virtual mode on Monday. The party showed women power today in the campaign today.

As per reports, large number of women took part in the virtual rally from their respective panchayats.

Naveen Patnaik appealed women to take part in the election. He also assured that he will take care of all round development of Pipili and Delang in his speech.

Arrangements had been made in three places of Pipili, namely Patasahanipur, Dandamukundapur and Kumareswar and three places of Delang like Badaankula, Range and Singhabramhapur for the virtual meeting. Senior leaders were present at the meeting venues. Many women were seen taking part in the meeting to listen to the party supremo’s address through video conferencing.

It is to be noted that there are only four days left for Pipili bypoll. After two days, election campaign will come to an end. In the meanwhile many leaders as well as people’s representatives have reached the constituency for campaigning.