Puri: Miscreants reportedly attacked Odishas Labour Minister Sushant Singh and vandalized his vehicle in front of Delang Community Health Centre in the by-poll-bound Pipili assembly segment of Puri district on Sunday.

According to reports, some miscreants attacked Sushant Singh when he had gone to meet some BJD party workers who were undergoing treatment at the hospital after being injured in the attack allegedly by BJP workers.

Apart from attacking the Minister, the miscreants also vandalized his vehicle.

Also Read: Odisha: 18 platoons OSAP, 3 COY CAPF to be deployed in Pipili Assembly By-poll

On being informed, Pipili SDPO and Delang Police Station In-charge reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day, both BJP and BJD workers had some fight after a lady BJD worker was allegedly misbehaved by her rival BJP supporters. Both the group had staged demonstrations over the issue.