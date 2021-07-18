Fuel price rises In capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check petrol and diesel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has risen in the smart city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The cost of petrol has increased by 33 Paise and the diesel rate has risen by 31 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre in the temple city.

While on Saturday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.65 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.94 per litre.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for a few days now and Malkangiri has topped the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

