Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain constant for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has remained constant for the second consecutive day in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The fuel rate has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the smart city.

On Sunday and Monday also, the petrol and diesel rates were recorded the same as of today in the temple city in Bhubaneswar.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have been record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.85 per litre today.

On the other hand, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts continues to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: