PEO caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Sanjamura gram panchayat under Kishorenagar block in Odisha’s Angul district while he was accepting bribe of Rs.10,000 from a complainant.

The accused PEO has been identified as Nirvaya Pradhan.

According to vigilance sources, JPradhan had demanded Rs 10,000 from complainant Jayanta Biswal of Nimitri village for processing and releasing Rs. 1,20,000  in favour of the latter under PMAY scheme.

However, Biswal lodged a report against the PEO  at the vigilance office here.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Biswal , the officers of Vigilance Angul Unit laid a trap and caught Pradhan red-handed while he was accepting the cash from the complainant. The bribe amount has been recovered at the spot and seized, officials said.

The vigilance sleuths also searched the residence and office chamber of the PEO, officials added.

