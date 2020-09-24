past enmity 4 critical
Past Enmity Leads To Fight In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar, 4 Critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Almost four people have been critically injured in a fight related to an earlier enmity in Balipatna block on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the incident has taken  place in Pradhanpatna village. Five people were allegedly fighting over a matter relating to a work contract and the argument heated up and matters turned ugly.

Four persons were critically injured in the fight, the attacker has reportedly gone missing.

The police has reached the spot and has launched a manhunt for the accused, they are investigating further into the matter.

The four injured persons have been rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

