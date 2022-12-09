Passing out parade of 60th batch cadet Sub-Inspectors held in Angul

Angul: The Passing out parade of 60th batch CSIs took place today at PTC in Angul. Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal graced the occasion as chief guest.

As many as 126 cadets took part in the Passing Out Parade after the successful completion of one-year Institutional Training at PTC and 6 months Practical Training in different police districts.

The 60th batch consists of 86 gentlemen and 48 lady officers. They come from varied backgrounds (75 are graduates, 26 are graduates in technical stream and 18 have Master’s degree). The average age of the batch at the joining was 26 years. These officers are brilliant in their training performance, both in indoor and outdoor subjects.

The basic training in the Police Training College comprises of both Indoor and Outdoor activities. The training covers the Basic Course of IPC, CRPC, I.E. Act, Special and Local Laws, Medical Jurisprudence etc. The Outdoor curriculum consists of Physical Training, Yoga, Obstacle Course, Drill, Weapon Training etc. They were also trained in Anti – Naxal Training

They were given exposure to functioning of Jails, Judicial Courts, Forensic Autopsy, Forensic Laboratory, functioning of various branches and Wings of Odisha Police. They also visited and interacted with forest officials, various industrial and mines area to understand the various aspects related to Crime and law and order issues attached to it. Recently they visited to Adrut Govt Children home which take care of children in distress. The visit was not only aimed to sensitize them about legal issues related to these children but also the human and emotional issues attached to it.

Cadets also contributed richly in the Mega drive of Shramdaan- Renovation and beautification of PTC campus which we started in the month of August and it is still continuing.

The DGP also opened a portrait of first woman sub-inspector of Odisha police Bijay Laxmi Devi in the PTC campus.

Arun Kumar Sarangi, Addl. DG of Police, (Training) & Director BPSPA, Radha Krishna Sharma, Addl. D.G. of Police (Law and Order), Shyni.S, I.G. of Police, Training, BPSPA, JN Pankaj, Principal PTC, Angul, Yogajayanand, IFS, RCCF Angul, Siddharth Shankar Swain, collector and District magistrate Angul, Jagmohan Meena, SP, Angul, L. Divya. SP, Dhenkanal, Pramod Kumar Ratha, SP, Deogarh, Swathi SDPO Talcher, retired police officers, Staff of the Police Training College, Angul, proud parents and relatives of the Cadets, children of Children’s home Angul witnessed the Passing out parade of the 60th batch.

It is to be noted here that the Police Training College was established in 1937 as Constable training school and later on it was upgraded as Police training school in 1941 and as police training college in 1948.