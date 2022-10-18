Passengers’ train engine caught fire in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda : The engine of Brajrajnagar-Gondia passengers’ train reportedly caught fire in Brajrajnagar railway station here in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, the passengers’ train suddenly caught fire, while it was there in the station.

Seeing the train engine set in a blaze, the people who were present in the station immediately informed the Fire station regarding the incident.

Soon, the fire brigade team reached the spot and is currently extinguishing the fire.

However, under what circumstances the train engine caught fire is yet to be known,

Further details into the matter are awaited.

 

