Four Miscreants attacked youth over extortion money refusal in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Four unidentified miscreants reportedly chased and attacked a youth with sharp weapons over extortion money refusal in the middle of Chakeisiani market here in the capital city of Odisha this evening.

The identity of the injured victim is Jiban Jyoti Mohanty, a fast food owner by profession.

According to reports, the four unidentified miscreants demanded extortion money from Jivan, but Jiban refused to give them money.

Enraged over the refusal, the four miscreants took out their sharp weapons and started attacking Jiban.

With the intent to save his life, Jiban started running from the spot, however, the miscreants chased him and kept attacking him.

After injuring Jiban with sharp weapons, the miscreants escaped from the spot.

Soon, Jiban was rushed to the hospital for treatment of the wounds, he received from the miscreants.

There is an involvement of police personnel among the four miscreants, said sources.

In the meantime, the police were notified about the incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter to nab the culprits.