Passenger Bus turns turtle in Jajpur, over 20 injured

Jajpur: As many as over 20 passengers sustained injuries when the ill fated they were travelling skidded off the road near Ganthi Chhak on NH-16 under Badachana police limits in Jajpur district.

The mishap took place at 11 pm on Saturday when the passenger bus named JayDurga enroute to Baripada from Bhubaneswar with 40 passengers on board lost control over the wheels and skidded off the road.

Following which, 20 passengers were injured and of which eight of them sustained critical injuries.

On being informed about the accident, the locals, police and fire personnals reached the spot and rescued the injured ones.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) and later the critically injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical and Hospital, Cuttack.