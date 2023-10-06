Paraquat banned in Odisha, labeled as highly toxic chemical

Bhubaneswar: Paraquat banned in Odisha by the government read a circular issued on Thursday, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to the circular, “As per the provisions of the Insecticides Act, 1968, the ban will be initially effective for two months. After eliciting scientific opinion from research institutions and other stakeholders, the state government will also propose to the Centre for a permanent ban on this chemical in Odisha.”

The herbicide is used to control wild grass on agricultural lands, in commercial forests, and on lawns and managed landscapes. It is also used directly to surface water for aquatic weed control said reliable reports.

The chemical has been banned under Mo Sarkar initiative, the office of the Chief Minister advised the department to enquire into the banning of Paraquat to prevent further loss of human lives due to poisoning.