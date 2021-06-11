Mayurbhanj: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested one person who was selling pangolin scales near Balichua village under Sarat police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

On basis of reliable information,STF team conducted a raid with the help of the forest officials of Baripada Forest division near Balichua village about a deal of Pangolin scales by wildlife criminals. During the search they seized 4kg 820 gms of pangolin scales and other incriminating materials and apprehended one person.

As the accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of the pangolin scales, for which he was detained and later arrested and handed over to the forest officials and started an investigation.

During the last one year, special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched. STF has seized as many as 14 nos leopard skin, 9 elephant tusk, 2 deer skin, 3 live pangolin and 10kg pangolin scales and arrested 27 wildlife criminals.