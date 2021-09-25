Panchayat Samiti Member shot dead in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A Samiti Member of Baruan(k) panchayat was shot dead near Jamujhara village in Tumusingha police limits of Dhenkanal district on Friday night over past enmity.

Reportedly, the deceased identified as Deepak Mahanta had not returned to his home last night. His son Dibyaranjan Mahanta found Deepak lying unconscious near his vehicle while he was on his way to Dhenkanal this morning.

He immediately rushed his father to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where the doctor announces him brought dead. Deepak had sustained around six bullets on his head and chest, added re[prts.

Deepak’s family members alleged that he has been murdered by one Nira Sahu and five others over business rivalry.

The cops have detained all of them based on the allegation and initiated a probe into the matter.

