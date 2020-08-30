17 died in odisha flood

Over 14 lakh affected, 17 killed in Odisha floods

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 people have died while over 14 lakh people in 20 districts were affected due to floods in Odisha, the state government said here on Sunday.

A total of 112 blocks, 896 gram panchayats, 3,256 villages, 21 urban local bodies and 75 wards have been hit by the flood situation, said the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The 20 districts affected due to floods are Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

While 340 villages were marooned, and as many as 10,382 houses were damaged while 1,68,904 hectares of crop were affected due to flood-related incidents in the state.

At least 45 medical and 42 veterinary, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 22 Fire Services teams and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas, said the SRC office.

It added that in 11 districts, 107 roads were cut off by the swirling water and 32 breaches on river embankments were detected in five districts.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

You can double your money by investing in Post Office KVP Scheme, know what is the…

State

Important info for JEE, NEET examinees of Odisha: Details of bus service,…

State

Highest single-day spike of 515 Covid cases in Bhubaneswar; Check details

State

IIT Placement 2020: IIT Bhubaneswar is receiving pre placement offer despite Covid…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7