Over 11 lakh cusec water flowing in Mundali, over 5 lakh cusec in Naraj

Cuttack: As per reports at 6 AM on August 16, 2022, there is over 11lakh cusec of water flowing through Mundali Barrage.

At 6 AM, while 11,36,930 cusec water was being discarded from Mundali barrage, 5,50,494 cusec water was flowing through Naraj.

However, Mahanadi is flowing under the danger level at Naraj, where the danger level upstream is 26.30m, while the danger level downstream is 24.70m.

At Jobra Barrage, 5,47,613 cusec water is flowing through Mahanadi.