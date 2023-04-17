Outsiders attack Maharshi College students, unrest in campus

Bhubaneswar: Outsiders allegedly attacked a few students of Maharshi College of Natural Law here in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

According to reports as many as three students were allegedly attacked by some non-students on Monday afternoon inside the College campus. Reports say that a group of armed outsiders forced themselves into the college campus and attacked the students leaving them injured.

The students who were attacked have sustained injuries on their head and face, said reports.

Complaint has been lodged with the Sahid Nagar police station. The reason behind the attack is however yet to be ascertained.

The Sahid Nagar police has reached the campus and is further investigating into the matter. Detailed report awaited.