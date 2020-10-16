OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda Summoned by Crime Branch In Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Gang-Rape Case

Bhubaneswar: OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda has been summoned by the Odisha Crime Branch (CB) in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl by some employees of the private regional news channel.

The Crime Branch has asked Jagi Mangat Panda to appear before it at its office here tomorrow at 11 AM.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the State government had a couple of days ago had order for a Crime Branch probe into the matter which was investigated by the Commissionerate Police.

Based on the allegation leveled by the woman of the minor girl, the Odisha State Commission for Women had earlier issued notice to Jagi Mangat Panda over the matter.

The minor girl’s mother had lodged a complaint at the Mahila Police Station on August 30 that the 13-year-old girl was gang raped by some employees of OTV and a policeman, who also reportedly filmed her while raping her. The girl’s mother had informed the OTV MD about the incident.