Bhubaneswar: Odisha TV (OTV) MD Jagi Mangat Panda has been issued an interim notice by the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) asking her to appear again in connection with the Infocity minor gang rape case.

Minati Behera, Chairperson of the OSCW, said that the OTV MD has been issued the interim notice through Bhubaneswar DCP to appear before it on October 1.

Hearing of the minor gang rape case could not take place yesterday as the opposite party (MD, OTV in this case) was not present during the hearing. She reached the Commission office but reportedly left before commencement of hearing citing having other works.

It is worthwhile to mention here that mother of the gang rape victim had lodged a complaint with the Mahila Police on August 30 station alleging that her minor daughter was repeatedly gang-raped between March and April this year. She has also alleged that two staffers of OTV, two security personnel, a police official and his two associates have raped her daughter.

Commissionerate Police is probing the case.