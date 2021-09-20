OTET Result 2021 announced, Check here

By WCE 3
OTET Result 2021 announced
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2021 have been announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday.

Candidates can check the OTET result 2021 on the official website of the board.

According to reports, as many as 1,25,880 students had appeared the OTET offline exam at 491 centres across the state on April 9, 2021.

The candidates appeared for two papers of the OTET in two different shifts. The first shift was held between 8 AM to 10.30 AM and the second shift was conducted from 12 PM to 2.30 PM.

How to check OTET Result 2021:

You might also like
State

Pharmacist, Ambulance staff shoulder pregnant woman for 7 km in Odisha’s Gajapati…

State

Barabati Stadium to host T20I match on February 15, 2022; Check details

State

Odisha ACF Soumya Ranjan’s death: Lie detection test of Bidyabharti concludes

State

Body Of Minor Boy Swept Away In Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government Announces 4 Lakh…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online