OTET Result 2021 announced, Check here

Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2021 have been announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday.

Candidates can check the OTET result 2021 on the official website of the board.

According to reports, as many as 1,25,880 students had appeared the OTET offline exam at 491 centres across the state on April 9, 2021.

The candidates appeared for two papers of the OTET in two different shifts. The first shift was held between 8 AM to 10.30 AM and the second shift was conducted from 12 PM to 2.30 PM.

How to check OTET Result 2021: