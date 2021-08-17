Orissa High Court grants anticipatory bail to wife of crorepati PS Biranchi Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: Sudhanshubala Sahoo, wife of Crorepati PS to Staff Selection Member Biranchi Sahoo, has been granted anticipatory bail today. Earlier on August 7, she had appealed for the anticipatory at Orissa High Court to avoid possible arrest.

Orissa High Court has granted her the anticipatory bail with a condition to co-operate in all kinds of investigations.

It is noteworthy of that the main accused Biranchi’s bail application was rejected by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar following which he has appealed to the Orissa High Court.

Biranchi’s brother-in-law, Manoranjan Sahoo, has also appealed for anticipatory bail in the High Court.

A case has been filed against Biranchi’s wife Sudhanshubala and his brother-in-law for taking bribe from the petitioners. Property worth crores of rupees was seized which were registered in Sudhanshubala’s name whereas Rs 13 lakhs cash was seized from Biranchi’s brother-in-law’s house.

Currently, Biranchi is lodged in Jharpada jail after being arrested on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Sahoo was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Khordha, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, cash worth over Rs 25 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh.