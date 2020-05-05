Opening Of Liquor Shops In Odisha, Excise Dept To Take Final Decision Soon

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The liquor shops might not open in Odisha. None of the districts in the State might allow opening of the alcohol stores.

Odisha has kept a keen watch on the situation prevailing in other states where liquor stores opened to serpentine lines yesterday. The State has also kept a close watch on the social distancing norms.

The decision shall be taken within two days said reliable sources. The Excise Department shall issue a directive in this regard very soon.

