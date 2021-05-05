Odisha: Online Booking For Vaccination Slots To Begin Soon, Here’s How You Can Do

Bhubaneswar: Hurry up, if you are waiting to take COVID vaccine. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today informed that online booking for vaccination slots is now available.

The BMC, on its Twitter handle, informed that vaccination slots for the 18-44 age group category are available for online booking from today (i.e 5/5/2021) from 1 pm onwards in 26 COVID Vaccination Centres.

Also Read: Lockdown & Shutdown In Odisha: Covid Vaccination To Continue Except On Sundays

Slot bookings are open from 10.5.21 to 19.5.2021 except 16.5.21 (Sunday). Every day 6400 slots will be available for booking.

Vaccination slots for the 45+ age group category are also available for online booking from today (i.e 5/5/2021) from 1 pm onwards in 26 COVID Vaccination Centres. Slot bookings are open from 10.5.21 to 19.5.2021 except 16.5.21 (Sunday). Every day, 4200 slots will be available for booking.

Here is the list of 26 COVID Vaccination Centres

vaccination in bhubaneswar

Timing:

  • Time for Vaccination for 18-44 age group: 8 AM to 1 PM.
  • Time for Vaccination of 45+ age group: 3 pm to 6 PM

Links:

