Lockdown & Shutdown In Odisha: Covid Vaccination To Continue Except On Sundays

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday clarified that Covid vaccination will continue across the State during lockdown and shutdown except on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra has written a letter to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical Officer & Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) saying that the vaccination drive will continue from Monday to Saturday (including Gazetted Holidays) during the lockdown and shutdown period in the State.

However, people will not be given the vaccine on Sundays as each Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) will be sanitized on this day to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 infection, Mohapatra said adding that the vaccination sessions shall be held as per the availability of vaccines in the State.

