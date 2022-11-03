OJEE 2022: Orissa High Court rejects OJEE’s revised merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions

Cuttack: In an important decision, the Orissa High Court has reportedly rejected the revised merit list of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for MBBS and BDS admissions.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE had on October 19, 2022 released the revised merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions after the first round of counselling.

Apart from rejecting the revised merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions, the High Court bench comprising Dr. Justice B.R. Sarangi and Justice Gaurishankar Satpathy also directed the OJEE authorities to allow admission to the differently-abled candidates as announced on October 18.

The court’s directive came while it was conducting a hearing on the petition filed by Abhisek Bhabani Panda. Lawyer Akshaya Kumar Pandey is conducting the case on behalf of Abhisek.

Abhisek had appeared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year and had cleared the exam, the results of which were announced on September 7, 2022. He also had got the fifth spot in the merit list released on October 18. However, he was given the 33rd spot in the revised merit list that was published on October 19. Challenging the revised merit list, he had moved to the High Court.