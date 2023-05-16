Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar sizzles at 32.8°C at 8:30am!

Bhubaneswar: The temple city of Bhubaneswar is sizzling at 32.8°C at 8:30am, said the official Twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The summer heat is being felt right since the morning hours in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar. As of 8:30 am, the temperature in the capital city of Bhubaneswar has been recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

It is noteworthy that adding to the high temperatures is the humidity level here which is at 79 percent, raising the rate of dehydration and heat related ailments.

The highest temperature of the day will be 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius, said the Regional Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin.

According to the MeT report, a yellow warning has been issued for Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonpur, Angul, Devagarh, Boudh and Balangir today due to a possible heatwave.

Further, the Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow warning for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonpur, Boudh and Balangir tomorrow. Yesterday, the temperature was above 40 degree Celsius in 18 cities of the state.

Balangir was the hottest city with 44.4 degrees Celsius. Titilagarh was burning hot at 44 degrees. The temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda and 43.5 degrees Celsius in Bhavanipatna.

An yellow warning has been issued for squalls and gusty winds on May 18 and May 19. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for 16 districts on May 18 and for 12 districts on May 19 for lightning and thunderstorm.

Yesterday, the weather department had issued a 45 degree temperature alert in Odisha over few districts. People have been advised to take necessary precautions.

Furthermore, people are advised to avoid stepping outdoors during 11 am to 3 pm. In case it is extremely essential to step out, precautionary measures should be taken while going outside during day time.

Also Read: Heatwave Alert Issued For Eight Districts As Unbearable Heat Grips Odisha