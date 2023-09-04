Odisha: Youths’ bid to abduct two girl foiled by locals, one detained & thrashed

Paradip: Some alert locals reportedly foiled the abduction bid of two youths at Nuabazar in Paradip of Odsiha’s Jagatsinghpur on Monday.

According to reports, two young women were returning home from the stadium this evening. In the meantime, two youths came in a car and offered them a lift at Nuabazar assuring them to drop them at their houses.

However, as the young women did not agree to the youths’ offer, they dragged the girl with the aim to kidnap them. As a result, the girl screamed and raised an alarm.

Soon, a group of locals reached near the car and rescued the girls after blocking the vehicle. They also caught hold of one of the youths and thrashed him black and blue. However, another youth managed to escape from the spot.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Jatadhara Muhana Police station reached the spot and rescued the youth from the clutches of the angry locals and took him to the police station to interrogate. They also seized the car which the accused were using to kidnap the girls.

Police started a probe into the matter after the family members of the girls filed a complaint against the accused person. Efforts by the cops are also underway to trace the other accused who is still on the run.