Odisha: Youth commits suicide over family fued in Jajpur

Jajpur: A youth allegedly committed suicide at Gangadharpur village under Dasrathpur block in Jajpur district over family fued.

The deceased youth has been identified as Balaram Jena.

Sources say, Balaram was working in a private company in Hyderabad and he had returned home back yesterday. The family members spotted the body hanging from the ceiling and informed the police.

On being informed, the Mangalpur police reached the spot and recovered the hanging body and sent it for post-mortem to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) .

Later, the police have started a probe into the matter.