Odisha: Woman feels unwell while traveling, dies on road

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a woman died while traveling in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday morning, said reliable reports. The woman reportedly felt unwell while traveling in a bus in Ganjam district of Odisha and was forced to get off the bus along with her son.

According to reports, during the journey the woman’s health was critical and the bus staff forced her to get off in the middle the road. The incident took place on the National Highway 16 of Ganjam district. A woman was traveling in a bus when she felt ill. The bus driver and staff then dropped her and her son on the road. What is strange is that, even the other passengers did not lend a helping hand.

Yesterday, while returning to his village in a private bus between Humma-Ganjam road, the woman suddenly fell ill, her son asked the bus staff to take her to the nearest medical center but they refused and dropped them off on the road, where she died.

According to information, Sujith Swain of Padmatola village in Patpur Block of Ganjam district had taken his mother Runu Swain to AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment and was returning to his village when this tragic incident took place.