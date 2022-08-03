Odisha: Woman, Daughter Dead And Minor Boy Critical In Bolangir

Representational Image Credits: IANS

Bolangir: A woman and her widow daughter in Bolangir committed suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Patimal village under the Khaprkhol police limits. The deceased have been identified as Kalabati Sahu and her daughter Santosini.

Sources said that Santoshini, with her minor son, was staying with her mother Kalabati at the Patimal village after her husband’s death.

According to reports, Kalabati and Santoshini ended their lives, they also fed poision to the son of Santoshini. As a result, the duo died on the spot whereas the minor boy became critical.

Locals rushed to the spot hearing the cries of the minor, they found two bodies inside the room and the minor boy was critical.

They immediately rushed him to the hospital.

The Khaprakhol police was informed, they reached the spot and seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway, said the police.

