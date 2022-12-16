Odisha: Woman beggar donates Rs 1 lakh to temple in Kandhamal

In a shocking incident, a woman beggar has donated as much as Rs 1 lakh to a temple in Phulbani of Kandhamal district of Odisha. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
woman beggar donates money

Phulbani: In a shocking incident, a woman beggar has donated as much as Rs 1 lakh to a temple in Phulbani of Kandhamal district.

According to reports, a 60-year-old woman beggar has donated Rs 1 lakh to a Jagannath temple in Phulbani of Kandhamal district.

It is noteworthy that, she has handed over her lifetime savings to the temple managing committee of the said temple.

This incident is not one of its kind, a few months back in a heartwarming incident, a beggar from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh bought a motorcycle for his wife Munni.

The beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu bought a bike worth Rs. 90,000, almost worth his entire life  savings.

“After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore,” he had told a popular news agency.

