Odisha wins Krishi Karman Award yet again

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been conferred with the Krishi Karman Award for Total Foodgrains Production in the year 2016-17.

Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo received the “Commendation Achievement in Agriculture” for total food grain production in 2016-17 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a special programme held at Tumakur in Karnataka on Thursday.

The award consists of a trophy, citation and a cash amount of Rs 1 crore.

Odisha’s Additional Chief Secretary and Agricultural Production Commissioner, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra and Director, Agriculture and Food Production, M Muthukumar were also present on the occasion.

Notably, Odisha has won the Krishi Karman Award for the fifth time.

Today, the Prime Minister also released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) of Rs 2,000 for the period December 2019-March 2020 to benefit six crore beneficiaries.