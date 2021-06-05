Odisha Weather Updates: Yellow Warning Issued For 20 Districts, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday issued a Yellow warning for as many as 20 districts of Odisha.

The weatherman, in its latest bulletin, said that thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Khurda.

Also Read: Rain,Thunderstorm Alert To These Districts In Odisha Within Next 3 Hours

People of the above-mentioned districts have been advised to take precautions and stay alert during the occurrences of thunderstorms with lightning till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that steps are taken to circulate the warning message among the public and the situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken in case of any eventuality.