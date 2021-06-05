Rain,Thunderstorm Alert To These Districts In Odisha Within Next 3 Hours

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday forecast light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning over fourteen districts in Odisha during the next 3 hours.

There will light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light rain likely to affect some parts of these districts that is Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Nabrangpur, Bargarh, Rayagada and Boudh within next three hours,

Thus, the people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly they can move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

