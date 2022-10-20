Odisha vigilance raid on Junior Engineer in Deogarh

odisha vigilance raid

Deogarh: Junior Engineer in Tileibani Block of Deogarh district in Odisha under vigilance scanner. The accused has been identified as Bijayananda Sahu.

The Junior Engineer has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.8000/- from a Complainant (Contractor).

The bribe had been asked for facilitating release of the final bill of the work executed by him. The entire bribe amount of Rs.8000/- has been recovered from the accused and seized.

It is noteworthy that following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of  Sahu from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sahu the Junior Engineer.

The detailed report is awaited.

