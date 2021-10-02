Odisha to join AMRUT-2, SBM-2: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government informed that the state will partner with the Central government in the successful implementation of the flagship missions like Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission(SBM) 2.0.

This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while speaking at the launch of Atal Misson for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and SBM 2.0 through videoconferencing.

Odisha has always focused on the well-being of all its citizens. The State Government gave top priority for Providing Safe and Clean Tap Water supply to all the households in all cities of the state as well as achieving garbage free clean cities in a time bound manner. The state implemented the AMRUT Mission launched in 2015 by Union Government which has brought substantial improvements in the urban water supply sector and septage management across 9 major towns.

The water supply and septage projects with an investment of about Rs 1,600 Cr have been implemented. With the successful implementation of the Projects and Urban Reform measures under AMRUT, Odisha has been securing first position in the country consecutively for the last three years.

In order to ensure tap water to all households in 114 cities over and above AMRUT coverage, Odisha has come up with its own initiative BASUDHA. So far 27 cities achieved 100% house connections including Bhubaneswar which has become the 1st and only Million Plus City to achieve this status. Taking provision of drinking water to next level, Odisha has started its drink from tap mission under 5T initiative. Under this Mission, ISO 10500 quality water being supplied directly from tap 24×7 to all households of Jagannatha Dham Puri.

Puri has become the 1st city in the country to achieve this unique distinction of joining the league of cities like London, New York, Singapore & Tokyo. This transformative initiative is being expanded to 17 more cities including #Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Rourkela.

Partnering with women self-help groups have given a quality fillip in addition to providing huge livelihood options for women in these urban areas. There is a target to achieve 100 percent faecal sludge facilities in all 114 cities by March 2022.

Meanwhile CM Naveen Patnaik has taken to his official Twitter handle and wrote “I am happy that the Union Government is launching AMRUT 2.0 and SBM 2.0. Odisha will partner with the central government in successful implementation of these Flagship Missions and work towards improving the liveability standards for our urban population.”