Odisha: These trains cancelled, check details

Balasore: The railways has reportedly cancelled several trains due to a bank slip in tracks between Balasore and Haladipada railway stations in Odisha due to incessant rain over the last few days.

According to the East Coast Railways, as many as three trains have been cancelled.

Following trains cancelled:

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.

18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.

