Bhubaneswar: Odisha Work, Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and my health condition is stable now.”,informs via his social media handle

He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The minister has also requested the people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get the COVID-19 test done, if required.

Besides Mallik, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Labour Minister Susanta Singh have been infected by the coronavirus.