Odisha state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today.

The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at 5:30 pm to discuss some important matters while several key proposals are likely to get nod.

In this meeting, decision might be taken about over 20 proposals. Drinking water in village, cadre rule amendment bill might also be discussed.

Along with these, decisions related to employment as well as. Other departments might also bring forth their proposals.