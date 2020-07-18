Odisha Special Schools To Remain Closed Till August 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In view of the coronavirus pandemic, special schools funded by both Odisha Government and Centre were scheduled to reopen on July 31 will remain closed now till August 31.

The Odisha Department of Social Security and Empowerment of persons with disabilities informed about the development.

As per the notification, Ambika Prasad Pattnaik(Deputy Secretary to Government) mentioned closure of Special Schools both funded by Odisha Government and the Centre was up to 31.07.2020, but now the government have decided for the closure of these special schools till 31.08.2020.

 

