Odisha: Skeletal remains and clothes recovered from Jaria forest

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, some skeletal remains were recovered from Jaria forest near Gayalabanka under Chandaka-Dampada sanctuary on Thursday.

Forest officials reportedly recovered the skeletal remains and some clothes along with papers from the spot while they were patrolling and informed the police.

Soon a team of cops from Banki police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter by seizing the skeletal remains and clothes.

While the cops are yet to know who’s the skeletal remains are, it is suspected that they are of Nanda Kishore Behera, who went missing five months ago. However, whether it is Kishore’s skeleton or not would be confirmed only after the DNA test.

Notably, family members of Nanda Kishore, a businessman, lodged a case at Banki police station after he went missing on August 28 last year. They had spotted Kishore’s two-wheeler and slippers inside Dampada-Chandaka sanctuary. As they also found a huge python nearby, they suspected that the python had swallowed him.