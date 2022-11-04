Odisha: Shopping mall to give compensation of Rs 25,000 for charging man Rs 6 for carry bag

Cuttack: A shopping mall in Odisha’s Cuttack City has to give compensation of Rs 25,000 for charging Rs 6 to a man for a carry bag.

One Padmolochan Rout, a resident of Muliasahi of Haripur under Purighat police limits of the City, had bought a T-shirt from the shopping mall in the Badambadi area on December 28, 2020.

Apart from being charged Rs 249 for the T-shirt, Rout was charged Rs 6 charged for the carry bag without intimating him.

Alleging that he was not intimated about the carry bag, which also did not have the price tag, Padmolochan sent legation notices to the shopping mall. However, as he did not get any result, he approached the Cuttack district consumer dispute redressal commission and filed a case under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act over the issue.

While conducting a hearing over the case, the bench of the district commission comprised of the president of the commission Debashis Patnaik and member of the commission Sibananda Mohanty passed the order in favour of Padmolochan and granted him a compensation of Rs 25,000.

The district consumer dispute redressal commission directed the branch manager and managing director of the shopping mall to pay the compensation that includes Rs 10,000 towards compensation for Padmolochan’s mental agony and harassment and Rs 15,000 towards his litigation expenses.