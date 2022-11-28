Odisha shivers in bone chilling cold: Temperature falls below 10 degrees in 5 places

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is shivering in the cold as the winter chill has set across the state. Many places across the state has experienced bone-chilling cold as the minimum temperature has dropped below 10 Degrees Celsius.

According to reports, the minimum temperature in five places in Odisha has dropped below 10 Degrees Celcius. The temperature has been decreasing continuously in various places across the state for the last three days.

Due to the growing cold weather, the streets remain deserted after night falls. The weather in the state is dry and the temperature is falling due to the cold air blowing from the west direction.

Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 7.6 degrees in Semiliguda. The temperature was recorded below 10 degrees in 5 cities. G. Udayagiri recorded a temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Kirei, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Phulbali, 9.8 degrees Celsius in Chipilima, 10 degrees Celsius in Keonjhar and 10 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi. Due to the drop in temperature, the temperature will remain 2 to 3 degrees below normal in most parts of the state for the next 5 days, the Meteorological Center said.