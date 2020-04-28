details of Odisha’s new COVID-19 patients

Odisha shares details of 7 new COVID19 patients

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department of Odisha government released the details of the seven new positive COVID-19 cases who were detected this morning.

The I&PR department in it’s Twitter handle said that four of the new COVID-19 patients are from Sundergarh district while three others hail from Bhadrak district.

The four from Rourkela are 35-year-old Female, 38-year-old Male, 55-year-old Female and 27-year-old Male. All of them are asymptomatic, however, were in contact with people who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.

The details of the latest three cases from Bhadrak are 29-year-old Male, 45-year-old Male and a 28-year-old Male. All of them are asymptomatic but have West Bengal link.

