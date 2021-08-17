Odisha sees less than 1000 Covid cases for second consecutive day, 96 children test positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 720 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,96,153. The active cases tally stands at 9,672.
A total of 720 new Covid positives include 421 quarantine cases and 299 are local contacts and 96 aged between 0-18 are infected. The positivity rate stands at 1.41 %.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 91
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 33
12. Jajpur: 28
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 9
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 11
18. Khurda: 279
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 29
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 18
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 16
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 6
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 11
Besides, the state pool has 60 new positive cases, whereas recovery cases stands at 9,79,407.