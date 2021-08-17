Odisha sees less than 1000 Covid cases for second consecutive day, 96 children test positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 720 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,96,153. The active cases tally stands at 9,672.

A total of 720 new Covid positives include 421 quarantine cases and 299 are local contacts and 96 aged between 0-18 are infected. The positivity rate stands at 1.41 %.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 91

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 33

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 5

15. Kandhamal: 9

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 11

18. Khurda: 279

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 29

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 18

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 16

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 6

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 11

Besides, the state pool has 60 new positive cases, whereas recovery cases stands at 9,79,407.