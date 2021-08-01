Odisha sees 1437 Covid positives in the last 24 hours

Representational Image (credit: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 1,437 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department,  taking the total tally to 9,78,705.

A total of 1,437 new Covid positives include 832 quarantine cases and 605 are local contacts. The tally of active cases in the state stands at 15, 858.

Khordha reports the highest Covid positives at 409, followed by Cuttack at 190 and Puri at 146.

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 64
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 190
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 66
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 41
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 409
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 36
25. Puri: 146
26. Rayagada: 11
27. Sambalpur: 16
28. Sonepur: 13
29. Sundargarh: 29

Besides the state pool has 82 cases of Covid-19.

