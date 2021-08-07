Odisha sees 1,096 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 12,480

By WCE 1
odisha new covid cases
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 1,096 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,85,827.

A total of 1,096 new Covid positives include 637 quarantine cases and 459 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 1.64%.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

Related News

Odisha registers 1,208 fresh cases of Covid-19, TRP stands…

Odisha sees slight increase in the Covid-19 cases, 1315…

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 40
2. Balasore: 77
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 21
5. Balangir: 7
6. Cuttack: 92
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 9
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 58
12. Jajpur: 68
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 17
16. Kendrapada: 36
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 389
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 32
22. Nayagarh: 29
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 48
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 8
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 20

Besides, the state pool has 82 new covid positive cases. Whereas recovery cases stands at 9,66,928 with new 12,480 cases.

You might also like
State

Major fire breaks out at MCL premises in Sambalpur

State

Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Sundergarh demanding establishment of second…

State

Gold price decreases in capital city Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rate

State

Group clash at Munda Sahi in Bhubaneswar: 3 arrested, Probe underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.