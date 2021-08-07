Odisha sees 1,096 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 12,480

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 1,096 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,85,827.

A total of 1,096 new Covid positives include 637 quarantine cases and 459 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 1.64%.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 40

2. Balasore: 77

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 7

6. Cuttack: 92

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 9

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 58

12. Jajpur: 68

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 17

16. Kendrapada: 36

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 389

19. Koraput: 7

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 32

22. Nayagarh: 29

23. Nuapada: 2

24. Puri: 48

25. Rayagada: 6

26. Sambalpur: 8

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 20

Besides, the state pool has 82 new covid positive cases. Whereas recovery cases stands at 9,66,928 with new 12,480 cases.