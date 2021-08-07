Odisha sees 1,096 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 12,480
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 1,096 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,85,827.
A total of 1,096 new Covid positives include 637 quarantine cases and 459 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 1.64%.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 40
2. Balasore: 77
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 21
5. Balangir: 7
6. Cuttack: 92
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 9
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 58
12. Jajpur: 68
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 17
16. Kendrapada: 36
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 389
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 32
22. Nayagarh: 29
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 48
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 8
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 20
Besides, the state pool has 82 new covid positive cases. Whereas recovery cases stands at 9,66,928 with new 12,480 cases.