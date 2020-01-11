Odisha seeks SEBC/OBC enumeration along with General Census

Bhubaneswar: With an objective to ensure a focussed development of the members of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes/Castes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Odisha Government today passed a resolution demanding a Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration today.

The cabinet meeting decided to impress upon the Central Government to undertake the caste census along with the general census scheduled to be held in 2021.

Speaking on the decision State Law Minister Pratap Jena said to media that the Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration could either be carried out by inserting suitable columns in the census format or by prescribing a separate format.

Jena further mentioned that the absence of authentic data regarding the spread and density of SEBC and OBC population, the task of making outcome-specific planning for their development has become a challenging task.

The Cabinet has observed that no formal census of SEBC and OBC sections of the society had been undertaken after 1931.