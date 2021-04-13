Puri: Restrictions have been imposed due to Covid 19 pandemic at the famous Siruli Mahaveer temple in Chandanpur of Puri district in Odisha. The restrictions have been clamped keeping in view the Pana Sankranti on Wednesday.

As per the order, section 144 of IPC will be enforced from 4 am in the morning of 14 April to 15th of April. Also, the same restrictions will be enforced from 4 am to 9 pm on April 21 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

As per reports, despite the restrictions the rituals of the God will continue without any hassle. For shifting of the idols in procession and for Melana not more than 10 persons will be allowed. The temple committee will provide permission letter to the sevayats after consulting IIC of Chandanpur Police Station.

Also, restrictions have been imposed at Kamaleshwar temple in Deulapada under Krushnaprasad Police limits for observation of Pana Sankranti. However, despite restrictions the rituals of worship will continue. Tahasildar of Krushnaprasad block will provide permission letters to the sevayats and their associates.