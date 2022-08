Bhubaneswar: A private school in Bhubaneswar has crossed all limits in Bhubaneswar on Monday and held back students.

According to reports, the parents of the students have not been allowed to take their children home.

According to the parents, the school had kept back their kids because they had not been able to pay the school fees.

The detention was for 5 hours informed the parents. As many as 34 children were detained in the school.